SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 20,490,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,577 shares of company stock worth $535,321 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $742.60 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.75.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
