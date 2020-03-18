Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,901 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the average daily volume of 1,252 put options.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

