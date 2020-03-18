Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Banc of California Call Options (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 606 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

