Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average volume of 768 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGO. UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

