Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Steris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,294,000 after acquiring an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 449,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

STE opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. Steris has a 12-month low of $118.04 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.