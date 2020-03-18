Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.