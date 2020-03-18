Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLNO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

