Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 605.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sol Gel Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.