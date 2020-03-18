Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.21–0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $82-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.59 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.62–0.55 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.87.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $789,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,341 shares of company stock worth $9,176,931. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.