Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Stock Price Down 19.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) shares dropped 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Skechers USA traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.21, approximately 2,653,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,213,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,252,000 after buying an additional 193,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after buying an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,601,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

