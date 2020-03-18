Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.