Sientra Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.06% and a negative net margin of 131.32%.

SIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Sientra stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $86.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 392.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

