Short Interest in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Grows By 6.0%

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. XBiotech has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $26.40.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

