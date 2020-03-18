Short Interest in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Grows By 5.4%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIF. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

