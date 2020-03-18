Short Interest in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expands By 5.3%

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.12. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

