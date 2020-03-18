Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expands By 5.2%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

