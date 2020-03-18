Short Interest in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Grows By 5.5%

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ISSC opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions & Support has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions & Support in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

