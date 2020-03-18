Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Expands By 6.2%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Donegal Group stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 57.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGICA. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.