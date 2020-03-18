Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Increases By 6.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

