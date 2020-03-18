Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Grows By 6.2%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,282,980. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

