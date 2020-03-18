Short Interest in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Grows By 5.9%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

