Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Grows By 5.8%

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 823,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

