Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Increases By 5.9%

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Acushnet stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 70,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

