Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,667,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 309,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

