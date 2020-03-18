Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $405.44 and last traded at $410.92, with a volume of 617229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $499.33.

Specifically, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.68.

The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average of $563.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,332,000 after buying an additional 200,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

