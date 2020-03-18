Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 67.42%. Shawcor’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

