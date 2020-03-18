Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

