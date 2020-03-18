SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEGXF. ValuEngine lowered SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.