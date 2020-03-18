SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 14.5% on Insider Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.52, approximately 4,160,748 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 1,519,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Specifically, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.