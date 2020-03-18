Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

PPG stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

