Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,570. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

