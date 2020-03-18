Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694.29 ($9.13).

LON:SNN opened at GBX 489.50 ($6.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.37 million and a PE ratio of 53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.45 ($6.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 590.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.94.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

