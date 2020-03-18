SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SAIPEM S P A/ADR stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

