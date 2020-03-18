SafeCoin Market Cap Tops $282,018.73 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $282,018.73 and approximately $49.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 233.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00571280 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00927001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00186621 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00111399 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

