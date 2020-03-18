Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

SBRE opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

