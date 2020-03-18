Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

SBRE opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.48.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

