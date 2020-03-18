Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer John Gregory Reid Acquires 1,100 Shares

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer John Gregory Reid purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,506.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,979 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,048.57.

TSE RUS opened at C$14.26 on Wednesday. Russel Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$13.72 and a 52-week high of C$24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $882.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.58%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

