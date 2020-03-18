Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDSA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,268.30 ($29.84).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,776.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,149.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

