Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 782,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.