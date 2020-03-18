Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades BP (LON:BP) to Underperform

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BP. DZ Bank raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on BP from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535 ($7.04).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 259.65 ($3.42) on Monday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 476.96.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

