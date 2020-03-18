Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roper Technologies traded as low as $240.00 and last traded at $246.31, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.52.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,874,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,547,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

