Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.95. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

