Ronna Romney Acquires 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $16,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.77 million. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

