Robert J. Fignar Buys 1,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Robert J. Fignar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ORRF opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
