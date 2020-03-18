Robert J. Fignar Buys 1,000 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Robert J. Fignar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORRF opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.