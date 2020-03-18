Reviewing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 3.89 $87.05 million $3.38 11.65 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.97 $59.20 million $3.10 8.71

Lakeland Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bryn Mawr Bank. Bryn Mawr Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lakeland Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 33.45% 15.20% 1.76% Bryn Mawr Bank 21.49% 10.56% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and online treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of January 25, 2019, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

