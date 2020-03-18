Reviewing ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Cryolife (NASDAQ:CRY)

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ABIOMED and Cryolife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED 1 3 3 0 2.29 Cryolife 0 1 3 0 2.75

ABIOMED currently has a consensus target price of $248.33, suggesting a potential upside of 70.97%. Cryolife has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. Given ABIOMED’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Cryolife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of ABIOMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cryolife shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cryolife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABIOMED and Cryolife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED 29.14% 19.53% 17.26% Cryolife 0.62% 4.16% 1.96%

Volatility & Risk

ABIOMED has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cryolife has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABIOMED and Cryolife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED $769.43 million 8.51 $259.02 million $3.60 40.35 Cryolife $276.22 million 3.04 $1.72 million $0.31 69.29

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Cryolife. ABIOMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Cryolife on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

