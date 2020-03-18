Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hallador Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

HNRG stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

