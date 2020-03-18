Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanger Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hanger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of HNGR opened at $15.14 on Monday. Hanger has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hanger by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,975 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 68.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1,364.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

