Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

