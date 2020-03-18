Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARK. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

