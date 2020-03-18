Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Boosted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

Shares of REGN opened at $491.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $512.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.